NJPW’s El Desperado Announced For GCW Tournament Of Survival

You can officially pencil in a new name for the upcoming GCW Deathmatch Tournament.

On Monday, it was announced that NJPW star El Desperado will be working the tourney, which goes down this Saturday night at the GCW: Tournament Of Survival show.

Also scheduled for the tourney are Rina Yamashita, Tomoya Hirata, Toru Sugiura, Joey Janela, Sawyer Wreck, Kasey Kirk, John Wayne Murdoch, Ciclope, Matt Tremont, Miedo Extremo, and Green Phantom.

Check out the official announcement below.