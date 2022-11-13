NJPW’s Kevin Kelley Announces A New Pro Wrestling Promotion

Kevin Kelly, who is the main play by play announcer for NJPW’s english commentary, took to social media on November 13 to announce he has a financial stake in a new pro wrestling promotion.

This is what I've been dying to share! American eXcellence Wrestling is the first promotion I have a financial stake in and the first event is January 7 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/A681NlBR4z — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) November 13, 2022

The new promotion will be called American eXcellence Wrestling and it’s inaugural show will take place on January 7th 2023 at the Hamburg Fieldhouse in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. The Hamburg Fieldhouse is mainly known for hosting WWWF/WWF TV Tapings there from 1971-1984.

There have been no talent announcements yet for the debut American eXcellence Wrestling show.

Kevin Kelley has confirmed that there will be no live streaming of the event.

No the only way to see American eXcellence Wrestling is live in the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse Tickets for January 7th on sale now at https://t.co/vzEc0Vga0w https://t.co/r2tSXujhMs — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) November 13, 2022

The current MLW Openweight Champion Davey Richards wished Kevin Kelley good luck with his new venture.

PWMania will provide talent updates for American eXcellence Wrestling as they become available.