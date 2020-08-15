NJPW’s Statement on Wrestler Testing Negative For Covid-19

NJPW issued the following:

August 16 Shizuoka event to proceed as planned

On Thursday evening a non-televised live event scheduled for Urajima in Ehime prefecture was cancelled when a wrestler showed signs of a fever.

Said wrestler was taken to a nearby hospital for additional COVID-19 antibody, antigen and PCR testing with all tests returning negative. As a result, August 16’s Shizuoka event will take place as planned.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling apologizes for causing concern, and will continue to ensure the highest level possible of safety for staff, wrestlers and fans.