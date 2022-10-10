NJPW’s Tanga Loa Will Miss the Rest of 2022 Due to MCL Surgery

Guerrillas of Destiny member Tanga Loa will be sidelined for the remainder of 2022.

Since the NJPW Capital Collision on May 14, he has not competed in a wrestling match. After suffering a knee injury, NJPW made the announcement on June 1 that Loa would no longer be competing in the Best of the Super Jr. Finals card.

Tama Tonga gave an update on his brother during an episode of Tama’s Island that aired on Sunday:

“He’s been injured, tore his MCL and just had surgery a couple of months ago. So, he’ll be out for the rest of the year but he’s making progress. He isn’t able to run yet but he’s able to walk and do some stuff but just the running part is the hardest part right now. He’s doing well, he’s moving forward. Looking forward to having him come back,” Tonga said.

You can listen to the podcast below:



