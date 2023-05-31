No. 1 Contender Women’s Battle Royale Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next week, we will find out who will be the first woman to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Tiffany Stratton, who defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the NXT Women’s Championship tournament at NXT Battleground 2023 over the weekend, held her “Tiffy-Bration” segment as advertised on this week’s NXT on USA show.

During the segment, Stratton revealed that next week’s show will feature a number one contender battle royale to determine the first woman to challenge her for her newly won NXT Women’s title.

Get ready.. It's time for a Tiffybration NEXT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/LNG47WuI75 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023