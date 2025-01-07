No. 1 Contender Women’s Casino Gauntlet Set For AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

An AEW Women’s Casino Gauntlet match will take place next week.
AEW President Tony Khan announced a high stakes Women’s Casino Gauntlet for the January 15 AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The winner of the bout will move on to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show in Brisbane on February 15.
NEXT WED, 1/15!
Cincinnati, OH
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + MAX#MaximumCarnage
Women's Casino Gauntlet Match
The Women's Casino Gauntlet winner will face the AEW Women's World Champion at Grand Slam Australia!
Don’t miss Maximum Carnage NEXT WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/BXEkNcVFPV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 7, 2025