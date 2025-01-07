No. 1 Contender Women’s Casino Gauntlet Set For AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage

By
Matt Boone
-

An AEW Women’s Casino Gauntlet match will take place next week.

AEW President Tony Khan announced a high stakes Women’s Casino Gauntlet for the January 15 AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The winner of the bout will move on to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show in Brisbane on February 15.

