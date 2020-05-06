No.1 Contender’s Tournament For Impact World Title Starting Next Week

Impact Wrestling will launch a #1 Contender’s Tournament for the Impact World Championship on next week’s episode of Impact. The following matches were announced to determine a number #1 contender to challenge Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion, Tessa Blanchard.

*Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

*Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin

*Hernandez vs. Mad Man Fulton

*Rhino vs. Ken Shamrock

Moose was originally announced for the tournament, but removed himself from the tournament, stating that his TNA World Championship is more prestigious than the Impact World Heavyweight Title. Raju became his replacement. We will have Hernandez vs. Fulton and Raju vs. Miguel to kick off the tournament next week on Impact!