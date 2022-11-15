No Arrests Made Following Scarlett Fan Incident at WWE Live Event, Arena Issues Statement

The Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, has issued a statement regarding the fan incident that occurred during Saturday’s WWE live event.

At Saturday’s event, Karrion Kross was wrestling Drew McIntyre when a fan threw a drink on Scarlett. Police and security escorted the woman and what appeared to be members of her family out of the arena.

Peoria Police confirmed to WMBD-TV that no charges were filed and no arrests were made in an update. The initial reports of an arrest came from inside the arena fan speculation. Following the incident, crew members cleaned up at ringside, and the match continued with Scarlett reportedly upset.

Beau Sutherland, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Peoria Civic Center, issued the following statement in response to the incident:

“We are aware of the incident that took place at the WWE event on Saturday, November 12. Fortunately, our Peoria Civic Center security team along with the Peoria Police quickly identified the individuals responsible and escorted them out of the building for the remainder of the show. While we were disappointed in the actions of a couple and the brief distraction they caused, over 4,000 enthusiastic WWE fans were treated to a very entertaining event.”

Rik Edgar, General Manager of the Peoria Civic Center, added that Saturday’s live event had the highest gross sales of any WWE show in Civic Center history.

Scarlett later tweeted about the incident, as seen below, “As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. [nauseated face emoji] PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. [kiss emoji]”