No Commercials Set For The First Hour Of WWE RAW, Limited Edition Cody Rhodes Weight Belts

The first hour of tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW will be commercial-free on the USA Network, according to WWE.

In related news, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes has personally signed 40 limited edition American Nightmare weight belts, which will be available only on RAW After WrestleMania. They will be available at RAW tonight. The belt is shown in the video below.

WWE has yet to announce any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but you can get a preview of the show by clicking here and possible spoilers by clicking here. You can read about a possible WWE return on tonight’s RAW by clicking here.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it’s rumored that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will open the show with an announcement, and that new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their newly-won titles, with a special guest joining the Latino World Order with Legado del Fantasma and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, plus a tag team main event with Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Rhodes and a mystery partner.

