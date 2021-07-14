No DQ Stipulation Announced For Impact World Championship Match

Impact has announced that Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship at Saturday’s Slammiversary PPV will now be a No DQ match.

As seen in this tweet Callihan made the challenge on Twitter yesterday. Omega never replied but Impact announced the stipulation to make it official.

Slammiversary will take place this Saturday 7/17 from Skyway Studios in Nashville. Here is the updated line up-

-No DQ World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (C) vs. Sami Callihan

-Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Mystery Opponent

-World Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Violent By Design (C) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Fallah Bahh & TJP vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

-Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire n Flava (C) vs. Havok & Rosemary

-X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams

-Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

-Moose vs. Chris Sabin