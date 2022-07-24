No Major Changes Expected in WWE Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Now that Vince McMahon has left the company, the WWE booking has fans and performers excited.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the company’s co-CEOs will be Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon. On Friday’s SmackDown episode, there were already a few minor adjustments. When conducting scripted promos, the talent seemed more natural because the commentators were not subject to the customary restrictions. Additionally, while providing commentary during the match between The Viking Raiders and the duo of Jinder Mahal and Shanky, Xavier Woods addressed New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed how WWE will not make significant changes following McMahon’s departure because it wants to demonstrate to investors that the company is stable.

“One of the things I’ve heard is to not expect any changes because right now they want to show Wall Street and the stockholders that everything is stable and fine. They don’t want big changes. In fact, there was a huge panic when Brock (Lesnar) walked out.”

Meltzer later added, ‘It was said the worst thing possible would be it looks like Vince left, and now it’s just anarchy. They want everything to look as stable as possible to make it look like it’s a smooth transition and that the company is in good hands and doesn’t fall apart without Vince McMahon.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.