Noelle Foley Wishes Undertaker Would’ve Mentioned Mick Foley During WWE HOF Speech

2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker gave a great speech as the headliner of last night’s induction ceremony in Dallas. He was inducted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who also gave a memorable speech.

However, Noelle Foley took to Twitter after the ceremony and commented on how Taker didn’t mention her father, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

“That was a great speech, but I’m very surprised there was not one single mention of my dad and their legendary matches together,” she wrote. Noelle then added in a follow-up tweet, “Obviously I understand it’s difficult to fit everything into one speech and remember every single person you want to mention. But it just would have been really nice to hear my dad’s name mentioned.”

She later wrote, “To be fair, my dad did forget to mention my mom in his HOF speech [tears of joy emoji]”

There was one point where McMahon named a dozen or so of Taker’s opponents from over the years, and one of the names was Mankind, but that was it.

For what it’s worth, Mick has not commented on Taker’s induction as of this writing.

On a related note, Taker took to Twitter today and gave thanks to everyone, and repeated a line from his speech, telling his mother that he finally got his WWE Hall of Fame ring.

“After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF,” he wrote.

You can see clips from Taker’s induction below, along with the tweets from Taker and Foley:

After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/LA1IfIibSz — Undertaker (@undertaker) April 2, 2022

That was a great speech, but I’m very surprised there was not one single mention of my dad and their legendary matches together. — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) April 2, 2022

Obviously I understand it’s difficult to fit everything into one speech and remember every single person you want to mention. But it just would have been really nice to hear my dad’s name mentioned. — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) April 2, 2022