Non-AEW Title To Be Defended on Upcoming AEW Show

The Regina di Wave Title will be defended on Monday’s episode of AEW “Dark: Elevation.”

Hikaru Shida will defend the Regina di Wave Title against Emi Sakura during tonight’s pre-Dynamite Elevation tapings in Cleveland, according to a recent report from Grapsody’s Will Washington.

The Pro Wrestling Wave championship will be defended on AEW TV for the first time at Elevation. Since defeating Suzu Suzuki at the WAVE 15th Anniversary event on August 14 in Tokyo, Japan, Shida has held the title. Shida has held the title twice, the first time in August 2014 when she became the second-ever champion and held it for 171 days. Sakura will be looking to secure her first reign with the title on Elevation.

This week’s Elevation episode featured an angle in which Sakura and the returning Maki Itoh defeated Shida and Skye Blue in tag team competition. This angle led to the booking of the Sakura vs. Shida title match. Sakura successfully pinned Blue to win the match, and Blue then issued a challenge to Sakura to defend her Regina di Wave Title.