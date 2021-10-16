Non Spoiler Listing For WWE Tribute To The Troops On 11/14

WWE taped several matches for the 2021 Tribute to The Troops on Friday night after SmackDown at the Toyota Arena in Ontario California. Here is a non-spoiler preview-

-Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan

-WWE Champion Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match (Non-title)

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (Non-title)

The special is scheduled to air Sunday 11/14 on FOX. Air times will differ depending on your local market due.