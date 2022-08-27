Non-Spoiler: Matches and Segments for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The September 2 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped Friday night at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, following the taping of this week’s SmackDown episode. This will be the go-home episode for WWE Clash at The Castle. Full spoilers for next Friday’s episode are available at this link.

The following is a complete match and segment listing for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which does not include any spoiler results:

– Karrion Kross makes in-ring debut vs. Drew Gulak

– Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment” segment with Adam Pearce

– Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models

– Happy Baron Corbin issues an open challenge

– Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– Viking Rules Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

– Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos host the Two Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

– Plus appearances by The Street Profits, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and others

Click here for full spoilers for next week’s SmackDown.