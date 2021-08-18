Non-Spoiler Preview For Impact Victory Road

Matches have been revealed for the 2021 Victory Road special from Impact Wrestling.

Impact taped Victory Road at Tuesday’s tapings from Skyway Studios in Nashville. You can click here for spoilers from the tapings.

Impact has not announced the date for Victory Road as of this writing, but it will be exclusive to Impact Plus. The special will air some time in September. The following matches were taped for Victory Road 2021:

Impact X Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary and Havok (c)

No DQ Match

Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju

Six-Way Scramble

Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Jake Something vs. Suicide vs. John Skyler vs. Trey Miguel

Steve Maclin vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams

W. Morrissey and Moose vs. Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards

Chris Bey and Hikuleo vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson