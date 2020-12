Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy has been announced for tonight’s RAW. Lashley’s WWE United States Championship will not be on the line.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s RAW. Join us for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.

-Randy Orton visits Fire Fly Fun House to continue Bray Wyatt feud

-The Miz, John Morrison, AJ Styles vs. Sheamus & WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Handicap Match

-Jeff Hardy vs. US Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match