Non-Title Match Confirmed for This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

A new match has been announced for the Worlds Collide go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on Tuesday.

The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, will go against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match.

Chance and Carter have recently stated that they want to be fighting champions and will accept any challengers. Nile and Paxley last appeared together on NXT on August 2nd, in the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match, in which Chance and Carter won the vacant titles by defeating Nile and Paxley, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, as well as Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. After Chance dropped Paxley on her head, Nile and Paxley were the second team to be eliminated, but Jayne tagged herself in and stole the pin.

If Nile and Paxley can defeat Chance and Carter in Tuesday’s non-title match, they will now be one step closer to getting a title shot.

Here is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode:

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a non-title match

– Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

– Fallon Henley and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Lash Legend and Pretty Deadly

– The Diamond Mine (Damon Kemp, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, The Coffey Brothers)