Non-Title Match Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

WWE has revealed a new match and segment for Monday’s episode of RAW.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will face Bobby Lashley in non-title action on RAW.

Theory won a non-title match over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on RAW After WrestleMania, his second match since retaining over John Cena in the WrestleMania 39 Night 1 opener. During WrestleMania 39 Weekend, Lashley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, then defeated Mustafa Ali on RAW After WrestleMania. On this week’s RAW, he wrestled Bronson Reed to a double count out, and it was revealed that the feud will continue.

Theory and Lashley will compete in their fourth TV singles match on RAW. Lashley defeated Theory to win the United States Title at Money In the Bank 2022, and then defeated Theory again at SummerSlam 2022. Their next TV singles match was at RAW XXX in January, where Theory won in a No DQ match.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also appear on Monday’s RAW to explain why she turned heel on Becky Lynch.

On this week’s RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Lynch and Stratus, who were filling in for WWE Hall of Famer Lita due to an earlier backstage sneak attack. Morgan won the title after ducking a Chick Kick and pinning Stratus. Stratus turned on Lynch after the match and attacked her, knocking her out with the Chick Kick. WWE has stated that Stratus will now explain her actions on RAW, but it is unclear whether Lita will be present.

There’s no word on what Monday’s segment will lead to, but it was reported this week that WWE is planning to feature Stratus vs. Lynch at WWE SummerSlam, which will take place on Saturday, August 5, from Ford Field in Detroit.

The following is the updated card for Monday’s RAW from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, as well as a show promo:

* Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reveals why she turned on Becky Lynch