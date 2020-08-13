Non-WWE Indy Content Announced For The Network

WWE has announced that indie content is finally coming to the WWE Network.

Content from EVOLVE, PROGRESS Wrestling, wXw, and ICW will premiere on the WWE Network this Saturday.

The first offerings from EVOLVE, which WWE recently purchased, will focus on WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre – The Best of Drew McIntyre In EVOLVE, and The Best of Keith Lee In EVOLVE. wXw content being added includes wXw Femme Fatales 2019 and wXw AMBITION 11. PROGRESS Chapter 92 will be added from that promotion, and Insane Championship Wrestling’s ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 5 Night 2 will be available.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the new content:

EVOLVE, PROGRESS, wXw & ICW debut on WWE Network this Saturday

Starting this Saturday, the best independent promotions in the world are coming to WWE Network.

EVOLVE, PROGRESS Wrestling from England, Germany’s wXw and Scotland’s ICW will debut for subscribers to the award-winning streaming service, giving the WWE Universe the chance to see some of their favorite Superstars like never before. And this is just the beginning! You’ll continue to see footage from their libraries, as well as new and exciting content from all of these promotions on WWE Network in the weeks and months to come.

The first drop features a pair of compilations highlighting two of WWE and NXT’s top stars, along with full shows from each promotion.

The Best of Drew McIntyre in EVOLVE features the WWE Champion in action before his 2017 return to the company. You’ll see McIntyre in thrilling matches against the likes of Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong, Aleister Black and Matt Riddle.

The Best of Keith Lee in EVOLVE features the NXT Champion coming into his own before making the jump to the black-and-gold brand. In this compilation, The Limitless One takes on Timothy Thatcher, WALTER and Riddle. The special also features a pair of early battles against his rival and close friend, Dominik Dijakovic.

Fans will get a look at Germany’s wXw and see different styles of combat on display. wXw AMBITION 11 is a one-night, smash-mouth tournament featuring NXT UK Champion WALTER and Timothy Thatcher setting out to punish the competition. Also featured from the wXw library is a one-night, all-women’s tournament, Femmes Fatale 2019.

PROGRESS Wrestling has been hailed as the jewel of the British independent scene, having catapulted Superstars like Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, Toni Storm and Grizzled Young Veterans onto a worldwide platform. PROGRESS Chapter 92 is highlighted by a hard-hitting battle for the PROGRESS Championship between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov.

The WWE Universe will also be introduced to the Scottish underground with Insane Championship Wrestling. Night 2 of Shug’s Hoose Party 5 sees WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett take over as commissioner for the evening, NXT UK’s Piper Niven in action, as well as viral video sensation Grado.

Check out the full list of shows debuting, and be sure to watch them all, starting this Saturday on the award-winning WWE Network!

EVOLVE

The Best of Drew McIntyre in EVOLVE

The Best of Keith Lee in EVOLVE

wXw

wXw Femme Fatales 2019

wXw AMBITION 11

PROGRESS Wrestling

Chapter 92

Insane Championship Wrestling

ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 5 – Night 2