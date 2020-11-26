North American Championship Match And Strap Match Announced for TakeOver

A Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title and a Strap Match have been announced for the upcoming NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.
The Triple Threat will see NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff defend his title against the former champions, Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest.
Tonight’s NXT show saw guest commentator Kevin Owens host The KO Show with Ruff as his special guest. The segment ended up featuring a confrontation between Ruff, Gargano and Priest. NXT General Manager William Regal then came out to make the match for Takeover.
Tonight’s NXT also saw Cameron Grimes defeat Jake Atlas in singles action. After the match, Grimes was confronted by by Dexter Lumis, who had a bag of leather straps with him. Lumis teased the match but Grimes said it will never happen. Regal later confronted Grimes backstage and made the Strap Match for Takeover.
The NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event will take place on Sunday, December 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card, along with a few shots from tonight’s related segments:
Men’s WarGames Match
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)
Women’s WarGames Match
Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, 3 Superstars TBA) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)
Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff (c)
Strap Match
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
