Northeast Wrestling Files A New Trademark For ‘WrestleFest’

On June 18th, Northeast Wrestling filed a trademark for WrestleFest. The trademark is for the following:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Organizing conventions for entertainment purposes; Production of DVDs featuring professional wrestling; Production of DVDs, videotapes and television programs featuring professional wrestling; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The application will now be assigned to an examining attorney. This is the case with all trademark applications.