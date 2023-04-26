Not Everyone Is Thrilled With New WWE Office Policy, Fear Of Layoffs Among Some Workers

WWE employees received instructions on Tuesday to return to full-time work at the company headquarters in Stamford, CT, whether at Titan Towers or the new building.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of employees have worked mostly from home. Beginning on Monday, they will return to the office.

According to PWInsider Elite, the news was received negatively because it was delivered to them in the evening via email from WWE CEO Nick Khan. It also doesn’t give them much time to prepare for their return to the office, which is especially important for employees with young children who will need to figure out a new routine, child care, and other issues.

Everyone must reorganize their lives by Monday and get back into the habit of doing things the old way. After Vince McMahon’s departure last summer, Khan and Stephanie McMahon were the ones who implemented the full-time hybrid mode of home/office for employees. The initial reaction is that Vince McMahon made the change, but who made the decision is uncertain.

Most employees who spoke with PWInsider felt the world had changed and that working from home at their own pace was far more productive than traveling to work and working from the office.

One employee stated that they used to spend the day waiting to get out of the office, whereas at home they didn’t have to deal with various factors such as traffic, “office politics,” and other things.

This adds to the stress for some employees who are concerned about post-merger layoffs when WWE and the UFC merge to form a new company.