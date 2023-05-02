Note On Abrupt Ending To RAW This Week, U.S. Title On SmackDown, WWE Draft Reactions

– WWE acknowledged this week’s Monday Night Raw abruptly going off the air on the USA Network in a post on their official Twitter account after the show. The company shared the post-match segment following the Solo Sikoa vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins main event, with the caption, “WE’RE OUT OF TIME!” Check it out below.
WE'RE OUT OF TIME!
Everyone is READY for #WWEBacklash this Saturday!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ldLvddVDe5
— WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2023
– As seen during night two of the 2023 WWE Draft on Monday Night Raw this week, it was announced that the tag-team of Alpha Academy has been drafted to the red brand together. Following the announcement, Gable took to social media to share his reaction. “There’s clearly a genius making the draft picks for Raw,” he wrote via Twitter. “Staying where we belong. Together. How we belong.”
There’s clearly a genius making the draft picks for RAW.
Staying where we belong.
Together. How we belong.
🔴✌🏽🤫 pic.twitter.com/EahpHWuMAR
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) May 2, 2023
– Also commenting on his draft to SmackDown is reigning United States Champion Austin Theory. The U.S. title-holder spoke with Byron Saxton on Raw Talk for an interview reacting to the news. Check out the video below.
#USChampion @_Theory1 is ready for #WWEBacklash ahead of joining #SmackDown as a result of the #WWEDraft!#RAWTalk
▶️ @peacock pic.twitter.com/YAV51cocmJ
— WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2023