Note On Abrupt Ending To RAW This Week, U.S. Title On SmackDown, WWE Draft Reactions

– WWE acknowledged this week’s Monday Night Raw abruptly going off the air on the USA Network in a post on their official Twitter account after the show. The company shared the post-match segment following the Solo Sikoa vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins main event, with the caption, “WE’RE OUT OF TIME!” Check it out below.

– As seen during night two of the 2023 WWE Draft on Monday Night Raw this week, it was announced that the tag-team of Alpha Academy has been drafted to the red brand together. Following the announcement, Gable took to social media to share his reaction. “There’s clearly a genius making the draft picks for Raw,” he wrote via Twitter. “Staying where we belong. Together. How we belong.”

– Also commenting on his draft to SmackDown is reigning United States Champion Austin Theory. The U.S. title-holder spoke with Byron Saxton on Raw Talk for an interview reacting to the news. Check out the video below.