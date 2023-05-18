Note On AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 Go-Home Show, Saraya Spray-Paints Fan At Dynamite

– Saraya took to Twitter a couple of times during this week’s AEW Dynamite to comment on The Outcasts faction she is a part of, along with Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. In one of the tweets, she included a clip of herself spray-painting a fan at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. “Everybody wants to be an Outcast,” she wrote as the caption. In an additional post, she wrote, “Ugh I love Toni [Storm] and Ruby Soho.” Check out the posts below.

Everybody wants to be an Outcast 💚 pic.twitter.com/ajhjJhy981 — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 18, 2023

Ugh I love Toni and @realrubysoho 💚😩 — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 18, 2023

– The Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois surfaced on their Twitter page this week to hype AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 “go-home” taping from All Elite Wrestling on June 21. “It’s Wednesday night and you know what that means…AEW is coming to Wintrust Arena in a few weeks on Wednesday, June 21,” the arena Twitter page wrote on Wednesday night. “This is the final stop before Forbidden Door and tickets start at $30! #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #WintrustArena.”

It's Wednesday night and you know what that means…@AEW is coming to Wintrust Arena in a few weeks on Wednesday, June 21! This is the final stop before Forbidden Door and tickets start at $30! #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #WintrustArena 🎟 | https://t.co/1FJsajIBOq pic.twitter.com/8Q2zVyK1pU — Wintrust Arena (@WintrustArena) May 17, 2023

– Finally, also in the world of AEW on Twitter, the company posted this one to wish a happy birthday to Colten Gunn of the former AEW Tag-Team Champion duo, The Gunns.