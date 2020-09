Note On WWE ThunderDome Sign Ups, Fans Vote On Cesaro & Nakamura vs. The Street Profits

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the Champions vs. Champions non-title match on Monday’s RAW, which is happening because the Brand To Brand Invitational is now running quarterly. As of this writing, 60% voted for RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits while 40% voted for SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

– WWE ThunderDome registration for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX has reached its capacity. It’s interesting to note that it took longer for sign-ups to reach capacity this time, around two hours. ThunderDome registrations have been taking much less than an hour. As seen below, WWE noted that registration for Monday’s RAW will begin on Saturday afternoon.