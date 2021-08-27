Notes On Adam Cole Appearing On Mattel’s Amazon Stream

There had been some speculation on Adam Cole’s Amazon Live stream with WWE and Mattel being a sign that he had re-signed with the company, but that is not the case.

As noted, WWE had Cole and Johnny Gargano host a stream on Amazon Live this evening at 6pm to reveal several new WWE products from Mattel, which are exclusive to Amazon. This led to speculation that Cole may be staying with the company as the appearance comes just one day before Cole officially becomes a free agent from his WWE contract, which expires tomorrow.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the stream does not mean there’s been a change in Cole’s WWE status. The “live” stream was actually taped several weeks back so that post-production could be done in advance.

You can see the Amazon Live stream with Cole and Gargano at this link. The page includes ways to view and purchase the new WWE items from Mattel.

In other news on Cole, he and WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura fueled the rumor mill this week after they both took to Instagram Stories and posted a photo from their ROH match in 2015.

As seen in the screenshot below, the photo was of Nakamura and Cole facing off on August 21, 2015 at the ROH Aftershock Tour TV tapings in Philadelphia. Nakamura won that match, which was the only bout they’ve worked together in their careers, besides the 2018 Royal Rumble Match. The photo led to fans speculating on a potential Cole vs. Nakamura match on SmackDown, but all signs still point to Cole officially leaving the company this week.

Cole lost to Kyle O’Reilly at Sunday’s Takeover 36 event and that was his final NXT match, and now looks to be his final date with WWE. Nakamura won the Intercontinental Title from Apollo Crews earlier this month and appeared at SummerSlam for a quick celebration with Rick Boogs.

Stay tuned for more on Cole’s future as he becomes a free agent.