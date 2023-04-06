Numerous DDT Pro-Wrestling Stars Make AEW Dark Debuts

Numerous DDT Pro-Wrestling stars made their AEW debuts on AEW Dark during the April 5th tapings.

Yuki Ueno, MAO and Shunma Katsumata all debuted at the tapings as they faced Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade. The DDT Pro stars were on the losing end of the match but were excited to be a part of AEW Dark.

Along with AEW/DDT Pro star Konosuke Takeshita, Yuki Ueno, MAO and Shunma Katsumata are all members of the faction The37Kamina.

MAO and Katsumata are the current DDT Pro KO-D Tag Team Champions.

The episode of AEW Dark with their debuts will air on April 10th.