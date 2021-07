According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the following names are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown:

* Aaliyah

* Xia Li

* Austin Theory

In addition to those names, Xyon Quinn published a photo of himself with Odyssey Jones at the venue:

Houston… we have a problem. pic.twitter.com/4bUrtFyfU0 — Xyon Quinn (@DanielVidot) July 16, 2021

Backstage News On WWE NXT Star Possibly Working SmackDown Dark Match