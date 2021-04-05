Numerous WWE Stars Available For Cameo During WrestleMania Week

Cameo.com, which provides custom video messages from celebrities, has partnered with WWE for Wrestlemania 37 week and the following was announced:

From April 5th to April 9th WWE® Superstars like Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins are completing Cameos for the first 15 requests. So don’t waste any time and request today! Don’t forget WrestleMania is LIVE on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere on April 10th and 11th!

Here are the names that are available:

RAW

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Shane McMahon

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre

Kofi Kingston

John Morrison

Omos

Miz

Rhea Ripley

Riddle

Sheamus

Xavier Woods

Smackdown

Apollo Crews

Bianca Belair

Big E

Cesaro

Daniel Bryan

Kevin Owens

Paul Heyman

Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins

Prices range from $150 – $500.