Numerous WWE Stars Available For Cameo During WrestleMania Week

Cameo.com, which provides custom video messages from celebrities, has partnered with WWE for Wrestlemania 37 week and the following was announced:
From April 5th to April 9th WWE® Superstars like Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins are completing Cameos for the first 15 requests. So don’t waste any time and request today! Don’t forget WrestleMania is LIVE on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere on April 10th and 11th!
Here are the names that are available:
RAW
AJ Styles
Randy Orton
Shane McMahon
Alexa Bliss
Asuka
Bobby Lashley
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Damian Priest
Drew McIntyre
Kofi Kingston
John Morrison
Omos
Miz
Rhea Ripley
Riddle
Sheamus
Xavier Woods
Smackdown
Apollo Crews
Bianca Belair
Big E
Cesaro
Daniel Bryan
Kevin Owens
Paul Heyman
Sami Zayn
Seth Rollins
Prices range from $150 – $500.