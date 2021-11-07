Numerous WWE Wrestlers Said To Be ‘On The Bubble’ and Could Be Released Soon

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how several wrestlers avoided being released but could still be cut soon:

“Of all the people that were cut, there were probably about 10 others that were in strong discussion about being cut. Pretty much everyone that was not being used well was on the bubble and they were considering cutting. I’m gonna guess when I saw the list of the people that were originally looking at being cut but were not, that a lot of those people I can see them being cut. Essentially everyone at NXT that’s a veteran that you don’t see on TV. All of those guys. Again, they are trying to get younger.”

“Before, the idea was that NXT was gonna be this touring brand and they were looking for guys that could be really good workers to have really good road shows and now that is not the idea. The idea is to get young guys in there… [Tommaso] Ciampa and a few others might be safe just because they’re kind of legacy stars and you still want them on television just to kind of ease the transition. Although eventually with the direction they’re going, Ciampa doesn’t fit. They may keep him but a lot of the other ones like Danny Burch or [Timothy] Thatcher, those kind of guys. I’m not saying going to be cut but they are on the bubble. Their names were definitely considered also. Everyone in their 30s that’s not on TV right now was in a discussion of who let go.”