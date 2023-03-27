NWA 312 Pre-Show To Feature Hair vs. Mask Strap Match

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in a hair vs. mask strap match for the upcoming NWA 312 special event.

On Monday, the National Wrestling Alliance confirmed the addition of Sal The Pal vs. Gaagz The Gymp in a hair vs. mask strap match for the pre-show for NWA 312.

Check out the announcement below.

