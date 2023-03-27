NWA 312 Pre-Show To Feature Hair vs. Mask Strap Match

You can officially pencil in a hair vs. mask strap match for the upcoming NWA 312 special event.
On Monday, the National Wrestling Alliance confirmed the addition of Sal The Pal vs. Gaagz The Gymp in a hair vs. mask strap match for the pre-show for NWA 312.
Check out the announcement below.
Just announced for the FREE #NWA312 pre-show! @MinisterReal’s Miserably Faithful collide as @SalRinauro battles @GaagzReflex in a hair vs mask STRAP MATCH! See the thread below👇 pic.twitter.com/BDZb0A111K
— NWA (@nwa) March 27, 2023