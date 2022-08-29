NWA 74: Night 2 Results – August 28, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance celebrated their 74th anniversary over the weekend.

The promotion ran a two-night special event, NWA 74, on Saturday and Sunday evening from the Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri to commemorate the milestone.

Featured below are complete NWA 74: Night 2 results from Saturday, August 28, 2022. The following report comes courtesy of Joshua Lopez (@TheHootsPodcast) and WrestlingHeadlines.com.

NWA 74: NIGHT 2 RESULTS (8/28/2022): St. Louis, MO.

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

First Pre-Show Match: Douglas Williams vs. Rhett Titus In A Submission Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Williams grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Titus answers with a headscissors neck lock. Williams applies The SurfBoard Stretch. Titus drops his elbow on the left knee of Williams. Titus applies a leg lock. Titus with a knee drop. Titus applies a toe and ankle hold. Williams kicks Titus in the face. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Straight Jacket Exchange. Williams backs Titus into the turnbuckles. Williams with a shoulder tackle. Titus with a deep arm-drag. Titus applies an arm-bar. Titus drives his knee into the left shoulder of Williams. Titus applies another arm-bar. Titus hyperextends the left shoulder of Williams. Titus applies a wrist lock. Titus with two shoulder blocks. Titus with an arm-ringer.

Titus maintains wrist control. Stalemate in the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Williams decks Titus with a back elbow smash. Williams with two uppercuts. Williams sends Titus shoulder first into the canvas. Williams kicks the left shoulder of Titus. Williams with a Falling HeadButt. Wiliams applies a top wrist lock. Williams drops his knee on the left shoulder of Titus. Titus applies a bodyscissors hold. Williams continues to kick the left arm of Titus. Williams with clubbing shoulder blocks. Williams with a Seated Senton on the left arm of Titus. Williams and Titus are trading back and forth shots. Titus with a chop/forearm combination.

Williams applies a side headlock. Titus sends Williams to the corner. Williams with a back elbow smash. Titus with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Titus with forearm shivers across the back of Williams. Titus follows that with a Belly to Belly Suplex. Titus hits The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Titus applies the single leg crab. Williams brings Titus down to the mat. Titus with a double leg takedown. Titus catapults Williams face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Titus with another forearm across the back of Williams. Titus pulls back the arms of Williams. Williams with a double leg takedown. Williams applies The Cross-Face. Williams denies The Boston Crab. Titus denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Williams sends Titus shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Williams with a drop toe hold. Williams with downward headbutts. Williams applies The Bridging Hammerlock as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Pre-Show Match: Angelina Love vs. Taryn Terrell

Terrell is playing mind games with Love. Love rolls Terrell over for a two count. Love with The La Magistral for a two count. Terrell regroups in the corner. Love sends Terrell back first into the canvas. Love with two forearm smashes. Love whips Terrell across the ring. Love with a back elbow smash. Love dropkicks Terrell to the floor. Terrell pulls Love out of the ring. Love with a shot to the ribs of Terrell. Love slams Terrell’s head on the ring apron. Terrell crawls under the ring. Love ducks a clothesline from Terrell. Love kicks Terrell in the gut. Love rolls Terrell back into the ring. Terrell drives her knee into the midsection of Love.

Terrell starts hammering the ring bell, declaring herself the winner of the match. Love slams Terrell’s head on the announce table. Love hooks the outside leg for a two count. Love with a forearm smash. Love sends Terrell to the corner. Love with The Body Avalanche. Terrell denies The Running Bulldog. Terrell dropkicks Love. Following a snap mare takeover, Terrell goes for a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike, but Love counters with a Flatliner. Love applies The Koji Clutch. Both ladies are knocked down after a double face plant. Side Step Display. Love negates The Stunner. Love connects with The Botox Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: Angelina Love via Pinfall

Third Pre-Show Match: Kerry Morton vs. Gustavo Aguilar

Aguilar gives Morton a flower after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aguilar applies a side headlock. Aguilar leapfrogs over Morton. Morton avoids the deep arm-drag. Morton rolls Aguilar over for a one count. Leg Sweep Exchange. Morton blocks the deep arm-drag. Morton whips Aguilar across the ring. Morton goes for a Bodyslam, but Aguilar lands back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morton applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Aguilar with a deep arm-drag. Aguilar applies an arm-bar. Morton scores the ankle pick for a one count.

Morton applies a rear chin lock. Morton transitions into a front face lock. Morton grabs a side headlock. Morton with a side headlock takeover for a two count. Aguilar decks Morton with a JawBreaker. Morton side steps Aguilar into the turnbuckles. Morton with a Running Uppercut. Morton with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Morton sends Aguilar into the ropes. Aguilar slides under Morton’s legs. Aguilar with a Pele Kick. Aguilar with Two Desperation Boots. Aguilar goes for a Sunset Flip, but Morton counters with a basement dropkick. Morton whips Aguilar across the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Morton with The Spinning Back Fist. Aguilar fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Morton connects with Kiss It Goodbye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kerry Morton via Pinfall

Fourth Pre-Show Match: Taya Valkyrie, Kilynn King and Jennacide vs. Natalia Markova, Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate In A Queen Bee Qualifying Match

Kilynn King and Missa Kate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King with a waist lock takedown. Kate grabs the left leg of King. King rolls Kate over for a one count. King ducks a clothesline from Kate. King with a gut punch. King blocks a boot from Kate. King with a Roundhouse Kick. King applies a waist lock. Kate decks King with a back elbow smash. King answers with a forearm across the back of Kate. King with The Full Nelson Slam for a two count. King sends Kate to the corner. King buries her shoulder into the midsection of Kate. King tags in Jennacide. Jennacide with a running shoulder block. Jennacide tags in Valkyrie. Two Running Uppercuts. Valkyrie hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Valkyrie applies a wrist lock. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Kate. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie teep kicks Kate into the ropes. Markova tags herself in.

Valkyrie ducks under a forearm from Markova. Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Valkyrie sends Markova to the corner. Markova is displaying her fighting spirit. Valkyrie has Markova sitting on the middle rope. Valkyrie tags in Jennacide. Valkyrie kicks Markova in the back. Valkyrie with The Sliding German Suplex. Markova tags in Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Jennacide with a judo throw for a one count. Jennacide applies a front face lock. Jennacide sends Wrenkowski to the corner. Jennacide with a Running Uppercut. Jennacide tags in Valkyrie. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Wrenkowski’s chest. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Kate kicks Valkyrie in the back. Wrenkowski pulls Valkyrie down to the mat. Wrenkowski repeatedly stomps on Valkyrie’s back. Markova tags herself in. Markova is choking Valkyrie with her boot. Chop Exchange.

Valkyrie rocks Kate with a forearm smash. Markova drops Valkyrie with The Roll Through Cutter for a two count. Valkyrie with heavy bodyshots. Markova sends Valkyrie to the corner. Markova tags in Kate. Wrenkowski grabs Valkyrie’s hair. Kate kicks Valkyrie in the chest. Markova continues to tag herself in. Markova is choking Valkyrie with her boot. Markova tags in Kate. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kate applies a rear chin lock. Kate drives her knee into the midsection of Valkyrie. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. Jennacide and Wrenkowski are tagged in. Jennacide clotheslines Wrenkowski. Jennacide kicks Markova in the gut. Jennacide with a series of short-arm clothesline. Jennacide with The Full Nelson Slam for a one count. That leads us to a pier six brawl. The referee is losing control of the match. Forearm Exchange. Markova tags herself in. Jennacide puts Kate on her shoulders. Wrenkowski delivers The Reality Check. Kate with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Markova connects with The Spinning X-Factor to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalia Markova, Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate via Pinfall

Fifth Pre-Show Match: Natalia Markova vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Missa Kate In A Triple Threat Elimination Match. The Winner Will Become The Queen Bee Of The NWA

Misfired Clotheslines after the bell rings. Wrenkowski shoves Markova into Kate. Wrenkowski with a chop/forearm combination. Wrenkowski sends Markova to the corner. Wrenkowski dropkicks Kate. Wrenkowski with a single leg takedown. Wrenkowsk with an elbow drop for a two count. Kate drops Wrenkowski with The Spinning Heel Kick to score the first pinfall of the match. Madi Wrenkowski has been eliminated. Markova ducks a clothesline from Kate. Chop Exchange. Markova drives her knee into the midsection of Kate.

Markova with a forearm smash. Markova with a Judo Throw. Markova with a sharp knee strike for a two count. Kate regroups on the ring apron. Kate drives Markova face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kate with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Kate with a Running Boot for a two count. Markova dumps Kate face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Markova delivers The Beautiful Destruction. Markova connects with The Double Underhook DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Inaugural Queen Bee Of The NWA, Natalia Markova via Pinfall

After this, the pre-show wrapped up and we switched over to the NWA 74: Night 2 main card on pay-per-view.

First Match: Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rollup Exchange. Corino regroups in the corner. Strong lockup. Corino applies a side headlock. Coleman whips Corino across the ring. Corino drops Coleman with a shoulder tackle. Coleman drops down on the canvas. Coleman leapfrogs over Corino. Coleman with two deep arm-drags. Coleman with a Hip Toss. Coleman follows that with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Coleman dropkicks Corino for a two count. Coleman tees off on Corino. Coleman sends Corino to the corner. Coleman with The Reverse STO. Coleman makes Corino tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Coleman is up 1-0. Corino regains his composure. Coleman ducks a clothesline from Corino. Coleman with a chop/forearm combination. Corino applies a side headlock. Coleman whips Corino across the ring. Corino leapfrogs over Coleman. Coleman drops down on the canvas. Corino with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Corino with a SomerSault Senton for a two count.

Corino stomps on Coleman’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Corino kicks Coleman in the back for a one count. Corino applies a rear chin lock. Coleman with heavy bodyshots. Corino goes for a Bodyslam, but Coleman lands back on his feet. Coleman rolls Corino over for a two count. Coleman thrust kicks the midsection of Corino. Corino dodges The Leg Lariat. Corino kicks Coleman in the gut. Corino goes for a PowerBomb, but Coleman counters with a Hurricanrana. Corino decks Coleman with a back elbow smash. Coleman with The Leap Of Faith. Coleman ducks aa clothesline from Corino. Corino punches Coleman with a foreign object. Corino ties things up with a schoolboy rollup. Corino with clubbing knee strikes. Corino with a Corner Dropkick. Corino follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike. Corino jaw jacks with the audience. Coleman denies The Sonsetter.

Corino dumps Coleman out of the ring. Corino lands The Suicide Dive. Corino continues to bicker with the same guy in the front row. Chop Exchange. Coleman with a Wrap Around Tiger Feint Kick. Coleman rolls Corino back into the ring. Coleman with two clotheslines. Coleman ducks a clothesline from Corino. Coleman with a SpringBoard Leg Lariat. Coleman thrust kicks the midsection of Corino. Coleman with a Spinning Leg Drop across the back of Corino’s neck for a two count. Corino pulls out the foreign object. Coleman with Three Northern Lights Suplex’s. Coleman gives the object to the referee. Corino kicks Coleman in the gut. Corino hits The Styles Clash for a two count. Coleman dodges The Pump Kick. Coleman with a Pie Face Takedown. Coleman puts Corino on the top turnbuckle. Corino denies The Leap Of Faith. Corino with a Flying Knee Strike. Corino connects with The Sonsetter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino 2-1 via Pinfall

Second Match: La Rebllion w/Damien 666 vs. The OGK w/JJ Dillon vs. Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett vs. The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell vs. The NOW vs. The Ill Begotten w/Danny Deals vs. The Fixers vs. Hawx Aerie vs. Rough & Ready vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews vs. Team Ambition vs. The Spectaculars w/Rolando Freeman In A Tag Team Battle Royal For The Vacated NWA United States Tag Team Championship

The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett was eliminated by Team Ambition

2.) The Miserably Faithful was eliminated by The Ill Begotten

3.) The Ill Begotten was eliminated by The Spectaculars

4.) The Spectaculars was eliminated by La Rebellion

5.) Rough & Ready was eliminated by Hawx Aerie

6.) AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews was eliminated by Hawx Aerie

7.) The NOW was eliminated by The Fixers

8.) Hawx Aerie was eliminated by The OGK

9.) La Rebellion was eliminated by The OGK

10.) The OGK was eliminated by La Rebellion

11.) Team Ambition was eliminated by The Fixers

Winner: New NWA United States Tag Team Champions, The Fixers

Third Match: Mercurio vs. Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes

Mercurio rips up Dumas’ player card after the bell rings. Dumas throws Mercurio’s book out of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dumas tugs on Mercurio’s hair. Mercurio fish hooks Dumas. Dumas stomps on the left foot of Mercurio. Mercurio ducks a clothesline from Dumas. Mercurio with a throat thrust. Dumas with a forearm smash. Misfired Low Blows. Dumas uppercuts Mercurio. Dumas taunts Mercurio. Mercurio is pissed. Dumas goes for a Bodyslam, but Mercurio lands back on his feet. Mercurio punches Dumas in the back. Mercurio goes for a Monkey Flip, but Dumas lands back on his feet. Dumas scores two elbow knockdowns. Mercurio side steps Dumas into the turnbuckles. Mercurio unloads three knife edge chops. Mercurio with forearm shivers. Mercurio with a corner clothesline. Mercurio with Muay Thai Knee Strikes.

Mercurio follows that with The Butterfly Suplex for a one count. Short-Arm Reversal by Dumas. Dumas with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Dumas with a knee lift. Dumas ducks a clothesline from Mercurio. Dumas with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dumas talks smack to Mercurio. Forearm Exchange. Mercurio with a Spinning Back Kick. Mercurio rolls under a clothesline from Dumas. Mercurio SuperKicks Dumas. Mercurio with a Double Jump MoonSault for a two count. Dumas decks Mercurio with a JawBreaker. Mercurio sends Dumas to the ring apron. Mercurio Spears Dumas to the outside. Mercurio rolls Dumas back into the ring. Mercurio gets distracted by Christi. Dumas is bleeding from the mouth. Dumas pulls out a razor blade. Dumas tries to stab Mercurio with the razor blade. Dumas ducks a clothesline from Mercurio. Dumas connects with The Elevated NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Magic Jake Dumas via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Davey Richards (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Silas talks smack to Richards after the bell rings. Test Of Strength. Silas applies a wrist lock. Richards kicks Silas in the face. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Richards applies a side headlock. Silas whips Richards across the ring. Silas drops Richards with a shoulder tackle. Silas punches Richards in the back. Silas with a knife edge chop. Richards with a gut punch. Richards follows that with clubbing mid-kicks. Silas with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Silas rolls Richards back into the ring. Richards kicks Silas in the gut. Richards with heavy bodyshots. Silas reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Silas catches Richards in mid-air. Silas with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Silas with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Silas stomps on the right hand of Richards. Silas goes for a PowerBomb, but Richards counters with a Back Body Drop. Silas goes for a Sunset Flip, but Richards counters with a double foot stomp. Forearm Exchange. Silas slaps Richards in the chest. Silas sends Richards to the corner.

Richards side steps Silas into the turnbuckles. Richards with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Silas avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards applies The Trailer Hitch. Silas grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Silas goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Richards counters with a high knee strike. Richards tees off on Silas. Richards with a flying forearm smash. Silas hits The Spinning Black Hole Slam for a two count. Richards fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Richards with a drop toe hold. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. Richards with The PK for a one count. Silas tells Richards to bring it. Richards obliges with Two SuperKicks. Richards delivers another PK. Richards connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Richards reapplies The Ankle Lock. The referee gets distracted by Pollo. Silas nearly runs into Pollo. Silas accidentally rips off Pollo’s wig. Richards makes Silas tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Davey Richards via Submission

– Congratulations to Joe Galli who got engaged to his girlfriend during this broadcast.

– Nice cameo appearance from Barry Windham and JJ Dillon.

Fifth Match: Cyon (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Anthony Mayweather For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Jax Dane and Chris Silvio are watching this match from the stage. Cyon attacks Mayweather before the bell rings. Cyon is throwing haymakers at Mayweather. Cyon slams Mayweather’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cyon slaps Mayweather in the chest. Cyon with clubbing elbow smashes. Mayweather reverses out of the irish whip from Cyon. Mayweather with two corner clotheslines. Mayweather with a Vertical Suplex. Mayweather slams Cyon’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Mayweather whips Cyon across the ring. Mayweather scores the elbow knockdown. Cyon with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Mayweather. Mayweather ducks a clothesline from Cyon. Mayweather with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Mayweather applies the cravate. Cyon with heavy bodyshots. Cyon dropkicks Mayweather. Cyon with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cyon rocks Mayweather with a forearm smash. Cyon kicks Mayweather in the ribs. Cyon whips Mayweather into the turnbuckles. Cyon with clubbing elbow smashes. Cyon hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Mayweather with elbows into the midsection of Cyon. Cyon is raining down 12×6 elbows. Cyon goes back to the rear chin lock. Cyon kicks Mayweather in the back. Mayweather slaps Cyon in the chest. Cyon answers with another forearm. Cyon puts his knee on the back of Mayweather’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Cyon hammers down on the back of Mayweather’s neck. Mayweather drops Cyon with an Inside Out Lariat. Mayweather clotheslines Cyon. Mayweather with The Polish Hammer. Mayweather clotheslines Cyon over the top rope. Mayweather rolls Cyon back into the ring. Cyon kicks Mayweather in the face. Mayweather hits The SpineBuster. Mayweather ascends to the top turnbuckle. Cyon with a running palm strike. Mayweather with Three HeadButts. Mayweather follows that with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Cyon denies The Chokeslam. Cyon goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Mayweather holds onto the ropes. Cyon connects with Two Rolling Death Valley Drivers to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Cyon via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex In A King’s Highway Street Fight For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Hex flings two trash cans at Pretty Empowered before the bell rings. Kay kicks Envy in the gut. Kay attacks Envy with the ring bell. Belle with multiple trash can lid shots. Kay whips Envy into a row of chairs at ringside. The Hex rolls Pretty Empowered back into the ring. Belle whips Envy with a chancla. Kay swings away with a kendo stick. Kay stomps on Paige’s back. The Hex wedged two chairs in between two sets of turnbuckles. Dosey Do Routine. Pretty Empowered with Stereo Dropkicks into the wedged chairs. Paige repeatedly stomps on Belle’s back and chest. Paige puts a chair on Belle’s chest. Paige with a brutal corner dropkick. Paige ties Kay’s hands together to the tag ropes. Pretty Empowered starts bickering with each other in the corner. Kay frees herself from the tag ropes. Kay with a chop/forearm combination. Envy repeatedly whips Kay with the kendo stick. Paige continues to stomp on Belle’s back. Pretty Empowered tees off on The Hex.

Paige drives Belle face first into the steel ring post. Kay throws a drink into Envy’s face. Envy answers with a straight boot. Envy drives Kay back first into the ring apron. Envy with a Mid-Kick. Chop Exchange. Envy punches Kay in the back. Paige is picking Belle apart. Paige whips Belle into the steel barricade. Pretty Empowered sets up a table on the floor. Kay punches Paige in the back. Envy sends Belle ribs first into the barricade. Paige SuperKicks a cookie sheet into Kay’s face. Envy hits The Shining Wizard for a two count. Belle whips Pretty Empowered into the wedged chair. Belle with a Double Body Avalanche. Kay spills thousands of Legos on the canvas. Belle with The Roling Elbow. Kay ducks a clothesline from Envy. Kay Chokeslams Envy into the Legos. Hex Marks The Spot for a two count. The Hex gangs up on Envy. Double Toe Kick. Double Knee Strike. Belle puts the trash can over Envy’s head. Paige runs interference. Envy sends Kay crashing through the table on the floor. Paige viciously whips Belle with a kendo stick. Envy puts the trash can over Belle’s head. Pretty Empowered connects with The Double SuperKick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Pretty Empowered via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Homicide (c) vs. Ricky Morton w/Kerry Morton For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide backs Morto into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Homicide is trying to intimidate Morton. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Homicide shoves Morton. Morton is throwing haymakers at Homicide. Morton transitions into a corner mount. Homicide regroups on the outside. Homicide grabs the ring bell. The referee admonishes Homicide. Homicide is trying to lure Morton to the outside. Morton knocks Homicide off the apron. Homicide slams Morton head on the top rope. Haymaker Exchange. Homicide fish hooks Morton. Homicide rakes the back of Morton.

Homicide is raining down haymakers in the corner. Morton with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Homicide kicks Morton in the gut. Homicide with a straight right hand. Morton repeatedly side steps Homicide into the turnbuckles. Morton drops Homicide with The DDT. Homicide wisely exits the ring. Homicide uppercuts Morton. Morton sends Homicide shoulder first into the steel ring post. Morton rolls Homicide back into the ring. Morton blocks a boot from Homicide. Morton with a gut punch. Morton with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Morton ducks a clothesline from Homicide. Morton hits The Stunner for a two count. Homicide rakes the eyes of Morton. Homicide clotheslines the back of Morton’s neck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

Eighth Match: Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon

Gordon dropkicks Aldis before the bell rings. Gordon is throwing haymakers at Aldis. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from Gordon. Gordon dives over Aldis. Gordon rolls Aldis over for a two count. Gordon with a deep arm-drag. Gordon applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from Gordon. Aldis with a Back Body Drop. Aldis kicks Gordon in the ribs. Gordon with a chop/forearm combination. Aldis clotheslines Gordon. Aldis whips Gordon across the ring. Gordon ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Aldis catches Gordon in mid-air. Aldis drills Gordon with The BrainBuster for a two count. Aldis puts Gordon on the top turnbuckle. Aldis with an Avalanche Fallaway Slam. Aldis applies The Canadian BackBreaker Rack. Gordon uses his elbow to create separation. Gordon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Gordon with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Gordon follows that with a Running Uppercut. Aldis shoves Gordon off the top rope. Aldis dives over Gordon. Gordon drops Aldis with The Flying SlingBlade. Gordon SuperKicks Aldis.

Gordon ascends to the top turnbuckle. Aldis with two haymakers. Gordon denies The SuperPlex. Gordon kicks Aldis in the face. Aldis catches Gordon in mid-air. Aldis goes for an Avalanche Fallaway Slam, but Gordon counters with a Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Aldis with an Inside Out Lariat. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Gordon. Aldis whips Gordon across the ring. Gordon ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Gordon with an Overhead Kick. Gordon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gordon uppercuts Aldis. Gordon with a knife edge chop. Gordon transitions into a corner mount. Aldis rocks Gordon with a forearm smash. Gordon with the back door escape. Gordon thrust kicks the left knee of Aldis. Gordon with The Torture Rack Drop. Gordon with The Split Legged MoonSault. Gordon applies The STF. Aldis with a snap mare escape. Gordon answers with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Aldis denies The Tiger Feint Kick. Aldis drags Gordon back into the ring. Aldis makes Gordon tap out to The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. After the match, Odinson nails Gordon with The Pounce. Odinson starts brawling with Aldis. Odinson levels Aldis with another Pounce.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Submission

Ninth Match: Aron Stevens & Rodney Mack vs. The Pope & JR Kratos In A Missouri Tornado Match

Mack attacks Pope before the bell rings. Stevens runs away from Kratos. Mack slams Pope’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mack hammers down on the back of Pope’s neck. Mack with forearm shivers. Mack whips Pope across the ring. Pope ducks under two clotheslines from Mack. Pope drops Mack with a flying shoulder tackle. Pope kicks Mack in the gut. Pope with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Stevens makes his way back into the ring. Stevens bumps into Pope. Pope nails Stevens with The Bell Clap. Pope with a greco roman eye poke. Kratos clotheslines Stevens. Mack pulls Pope out of the ring. Mack drives Pope back first into the ring apron. Mack sweeps out the legs of Kratos. Forearm Exchange. Mack ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Mack drives his knee into the midsection of Kratos. Mack with a chop/forearm combination. Kratos punches Mack. Kratos with a GutWrench Suplex. Stevens attacks Kratos from behind. Stevens removes his elbow pads. Stevens with forearm shivers. Kratos sends Stevens into the ropes.

Kratos clotheslines Stevens. Kratos scores the elbow knockdown. Kratos with a Back Body Drop. Kratos with a corner clothesline. Kratos follows that with a Diving Lariat. Pope with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Mack and Stevens sends Pope back first into steel barricade. Kratos knocks Stevens off the apron. Kratos goes for a Dive, but Mack counters with a chair shot. Stevens grabs the microphone and whines about hating professional wrestling. Stevens says that he’s going to knockout Kratos. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Stevens. Kratos with The Sky High. Mack responds with The SpineBuster. Pope dropkicks Mack. Pope with a flying double axe handle strike off the apron. Both teams starts brawling towards the stage. All hell is breaking loose in Missouri. Haymaker Exchange. Kratos rocks Stevens with a forearm smash. Pope delivers The Bionic Elbow. Pope and Kratos tees off on Stevens. Kratos applies The Claw. Kratos with another vicious forearm. Mack attacks Kratos from behind. Mack applies The Million Dollar Dream. Pope rolls Mack over to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Pope & JR Kratos via Pinfall

Tenth Match: EC3 vs. Thomas Latimer

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Latimer dropkicks EC3 to the floor. Latimer taunts EC3. EC3 pie faces Latimer. Latimer with forearm shivers. EC3 is throwing haymakers at Latimer. EC3 unloads two knife edge chops. Latimer kicks EC3 in the gut. Latimer dishes out more forearms. EC3 drives his knee into the midsection of Latimer. EC3 goes for a NeckBreaker, but Latimer blocks it. Latimer with a back elbow smash. EC3 kicks Latimer in the face. EC3 clotheslines the back of Latimer’s neck. EC3 drives Latimer shoulder first into the steel ring post. EC3 with clubbing blows to Latimer’s chest. EC3 slams Latimer’s head on the ring apron.

EC3 applies a rear chin lock. Latimer with elbows into the midsection of EC3. EC3 drops Latimer with a Modified STO. EC3 gets Latimer tied up in the ropes. EC3 hammers down on Latimer’s chest. Latimer with heavy bodyshots. Latimer with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Latimer clotheslines EC3. Latimer with a leaping back elbow smash. Latimer with a corner clothesline. Latimer follows that with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Latimer ducks a clothesline from EC3. Latimer with a Flatliner. EC3 spits at Latimer. Latimer tees off on EC3. Latimer clubbing crossfaces in the ropes. The referee admonishes Latimer. Latimer is raining down 12×6 elbows. Latimer shoves the referee. The Control Your Narrative crew attacks Latimer which forces the referee to call off the match.

Match Result: No-Contest

Eleventh Match: Kamille (c) vs. Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Bully Ray joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Impaler backs Kamille into the turnbuckles. Impaler rams her forearm across Kamille’s face. Kamille side steps Impaler into the turnbuckles. Kamille with forearm shivers. Impaler reverses out of the irish whip from Kamille. Impaler pulls Kamille down to the mat. Impaler bodyslams Kamille. Impaler tugs on Kamille’s hair. Impaler with two short-arm clotheslines. Impaler punches Kamille in the back. Kamille with heavy bodyshots. Kamille with forearm shivers. Impaler HeadButts Kamille. Impaler goes for a German Suplex, but Kamille blocks it. Kamille decks Impaler with The Stunner. Impaler dodges The Pump Kick. Impaler with a Leaping Body Block. Impaler stands on Kamille’s face. Impaler with a forearm smash. Impaler with clubbing corner clotheslines.

Kamille fires back with forearms. Impaler drives her knee into the midsection of Kamille. Impaler slaps Kamille in the ribs. Impaler with The Bow and Arrow Stomp. Impaler is mauling Kamille in the corner. Impaler with a Bow and Arrow Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. Kamille slams Impaler’s head on the middle rope. Kamille with a Leg Lariat in the ropes. Impaler shrugs off two running clotheslines. Kamille kicks Impaler in the gut. Impaler reverses out of the irish whip from Kamille. Kamille with a straight right hand. Kamille with a Flying Crossbody Block. Kamille follows that with The Missile Dropkick for a one count. Impaler has Kamille perched on the top turnbuckle. Kamille denies The SuperPlex.

Kamille applies The Torture Rack. Kamille hits The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Impaler sends Kamille face first into the middle rope. Kamille avoids The Spear. Kamille connects with The Spear for a two count. Mitchell puts Impaler’s foot on the bottom rope. Kamille lays out The Miserably Faithful. Kamille goes for The Spear, but Impaler counters with Welcome To The Wasteland for a two count. Impaler is shocked. Kamille denies Welcome To The Wasteland. Kamille with a Back Body Drop. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Impaler drives Kamille back first into the turnbuckles. Impaler with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kamille side steps Impaler into the turnbuckles. Kamille rolls Impaler to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

– NWA 75 will return to The Chase.

Twelfth Match: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus w/BLK Jeez For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Murdoch drops Jeez with The DDT after the bell rings. Murdoch kicks Tyrus in the face. Murdoch with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Tyrus regroups on the outside. Murdoch with clubbing blows to Tyrus back. Murdoch drives Tyrus back first into the ring apron. Murdoch with two overhand chops. Murdoch and Tyrus are brawling around the ringside area. Tyrus jams Murdoch’s face against the steel ring post. Tyrus punches Murdoch. Murdoch with heavy bodyshots. Tyrus with clubbing blows to Murdoch’s back. Tyrus follows that with an elbow drop for a one count. Tyrus applies a top wrist lock. Tyrus gets Murdoch’s shoulders pinned to the mat for a two count. Tyrus with a Leg Drop. Tyrus levels Murdoch with The Body Avalanche. Tyrus punches Murdoch in the back. Tyrus applies a nerve hold. Murdoch decks Tyrus with a JawBreaker. Murdoch with a Running Boot. Murdoch with an elbow drop for a one count.

Murdoch and Tyrus are brawling up the entrance way. Tyrus bodyslams Murdoch on the floor. Tyrus hammers down on the back of Murdoch’s neck. Tyrus punches Murdoch in the ribs. Tyrus with a double sledge. Tyrus with a gut punch. Tyrus sends Murdoch to the corner. Murdoch side steps Tyrus into the turnbuckles. Murdoch with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Murdoch applies a rear chin lock. Murdoch transitions into a side headlock. Tyrus with a Belly to Back Suplex. Tyrus is choking Murdoch with his boot. Tyrus stands on the midsection of Murdoch. Tyrus with a short-arm clothesline. Tyrus drops his elbow on Murdoch’s back. Tyrus starts doing pushups on Murdoch’s back. Tyrus continues to choke Murdoch with his boot.

Tyrus with a gut punch. Tyrus with two hip smashes. Tyrus follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Tyrus bodyslams Murdoch. Tyrus repeatedly stomps on Murdoch’s chest. Murdoch kicks Tyrus hands. Murdoch is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Murdoch ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Murdoch applies The Sleeper Hold. Tyrus backs Murdoch into the referee. Murdoch clotheslines Tyrus. Murdoch wasn’t hesitant to hit Tyrus with the ring bell. Tyrus delivers The Heart Punch for a two count. Tyrus rolls Murdoch back into the ring. Murdoch delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Murdoch ascends to the top turnbuckle. Murdoch plants Tyrus with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory. After the match, Murdoch shakes hands with Tyrus. Tyrus throws a fit at ringside.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall