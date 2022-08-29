NWA 75th Anniversary Location Announced

The National Wrestling Alliance will return to St. Louis, Missouri for their milestone anniversary event next year.

Prior to the NWA 74: Night 2 main event on Sunday night in St. Louis, MO., NWA President Billy Corgan announced the location of their special anniversary show for 2023.

The NWA 75 special event next year will see the promotion once again return to the Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, MO. for their annual anniversary super-show.

Whether or not the NWA 75 anniversary in 2023 will once again be a two-night pay-per-view event, as the NWA 74 shows were this year, was not announced.

After the announcement from Corgan, the main event of the second and final night of the NWA 74 two-night spectacular at the Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, MO. saw Trevor Murdoch defeat Tyrus with a bulldog for the pin fall victory to retain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship.