NWA Announces 73rd Anniversary PPV Is Sold Out

The NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view is sold out. Tickets went on sale for the pay-per-view back on July 16, and the event is now officially sold out. NWA made the announcement on Twitter today.

“It’s OFFICIAL. #NWA73 is SOLD OUT! Thank you to the #NWAFam for making this happen! We’re so proud of our community! If you missed out on tix don’t forget, you can still order on @FiteTV! [fist emoji] Now. Let’s go do #EMPOWERRR,” they wrote.

Tickets are still available for the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view and the NWA Powerrr TV tapings that will be held that week.

The all-women’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, August 28 from the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO. The NWA 73 pay-per-view will be held the next night in the same venue, and a NWA FanFest will run both days. NWA will then tape TV content on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31, also at the Chase.