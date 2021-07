The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

*NWA TV Champion The Pope vs. Sal Rinauro.

*JTG vs. Chris Adonis to determine the new NWA National Champion.

*Thunder Rosa and Skye Blue vs Kylie Rae and Serena Deeb

*Hawx Aerie and El Rudo vs La Rebelion and mystery partner.