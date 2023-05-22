NWA Announces Women’s Title Match For 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament 2-Night Event

You can officially pencil in the women’s title match plans for the upcoming 2023 NWA Crockett Cup two-night special event.

On Monday, the National Wrestling Alliance announced that Kamille will put her NWA Women’s Championship on-the-line against Natalia Markova at the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup shows.

“It’s official! NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille will put her title on the line against Natalia Markova at the Crockett Cup,” the announcement began. “After their last match ended in a draw, who do you think will walk away holding The Burke?!”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially announced lineup for the event.

2023 NWA CROCKETT CUP NIGHT 1 (6/3/2023)

* Crockett Cup Tournament* EC3 vs. ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason (NWA National Title)* Samantha Starr, M95 & La Rosa Negra vs. Pretty Empowered (Hardcore War)

2023 NWA CROCKETT CUP NIGHT 2 (6/4/2023)

* Kamille vs. Natalia Markova (NWA Women’s Title)* Six-Man Scramble (NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Title)* Kenzie Paige vs. TBA (NWA World Women’s TV Title)