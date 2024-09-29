NWA Files New Trademark For Event

NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) filed to trademark the “NWA Shockwave” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on September 23rd via Lightning One Inc. for entertainment services.

“NWA Shockwave” is a name of the promotion’s PPV event.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Sports entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and broadcast via the internet; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting sports competitions and sporting events; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting wrestling competitions and wrestling events; entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers.”