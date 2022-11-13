NWA Hard Times 3 Results – November 12, 2022
PRE-SHOW RESULTS:
#1 Contender’s Match (NWA World Television Championship)
Mims defeated “Adorable” Anthony Andrews
J Spade & Bu Ku Dao of Slime SZN defeated Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp of Miserably Faithful
Hardcore Team War
Anthony Mayweather, JTG, and The Pope defeated Mercurio, “Magic” Jake Dumas, and Jax Dane (with Christi Jaynes and Chris Silvio, Esq.)
NWA World Television Championship
“Golden Boy” Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana
MAIN SHOW RESULTS:
Voodoo Queen Casket Match
Max The Impaler (with Father James Mitchell) defeated Natalia Markova
Sal Rinauro was hiding in the casket, then James Mitchell threw powder in the eyes and Max put her in the casket to win.
MLW National Openweight Championship
Davey Richards (c) defeated Colby Corino to retain
Richards won via submission, making Corino tap to an ankle lock
Mask vs. Mask
The Question Mark II defeated The Question Mark (with Aron Stevens)
The Question Mark was unmasked and revealed as … no one because Aron Stevens threw a towel over his head right after taking the mask off. Commentary pushed the fact that they knew it was still Rodney Mack and ask him to pose for a photo.
NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship
Kerry Morton defeated Homicide to WIN the title
Morton won via pinfall after hitting Homicide with his own move, the Koji Cutter.
“Thrillbilly” Silas Mason defeated Odinson
NWA United States Tag Team Championship
The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) defeated The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce) to retain
NWA National Heavyweight Championship
Cyon (c) defeated Dak Draper to retain
NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship
Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) (c) defeated Madi and Missa Kate to retain
Madi refused to tag Ella, turning on her for an inadvertent strike earlier in the match. Pretty Empowered immediately hit their finisher and got the pin.
EC3 defeated Thom Latimer via disqualification
EC3 took a thinly-veiled shot at Nick Aldis about complaining online, then dared Latimer to hit him. Latimer refused and EC3 said he only does it when he’s drunk. EC3 kept going and Latimer wouldn’t bite… until EC3 said Kamille would leave him after blowing up his marriage. Latimer attacked and put him in a crossface then shoved the referee after he called for a rope break. The referee disqualified Latimer, who eventually let go and looked dejected.
NWA World Tag Team Championship
La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) (c) (with Damián 666) defeated Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx) to retain
NWA World Women’s Championship
Kamille (c) defeated KiLynn King and Chelsea Green to retain
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch (c) and Matt Cardona to WIN the title
Tyrus celebrated with champagne in the ring, flanked by BLK Jeez and fellow champions Jordan Clearwater and Cyon
