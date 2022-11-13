NWA Hard Times 3 Results – November 12, 2022

PRE-SHOW RESULTS:

#1 Contender’s Match (NWA World Television Championship)

Mims defeated “Adorable” Anthony Andrews

J Spade & Bu Ku Dao of Slime SZN defeated Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp of Miserably Faithful

Hardcore Team War

Anthony Mayweather, JTG, and The Pope defeated Mercurio, “Magic” Jake Dumas, and Jax Dane (with Christi Jaynes and Chris Silvio, Esq.)

NWA World Television Championship

“Golden Boy” Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana

MAIN SHOW RESULTS:

Voodoo Queen Casket Match

Max The Impaler (with Father James Mitchell) defeated Natalia Markova

Sal Rinauro was hiding in the casket, then James Mitchell threw powder in the eyes and Max put her in the casket to win.

MLW National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (c) defeated Colby Corino to retain

Richards won via submission, making Corino tap to an ankle lock

Mask vs. Mask

The Question Mark II defeated The Question Mark (with Aron Stevens)

The Question Mark was unmasked and revealed as … no one because Aron Stevens threw a towel over his head right after taking the mask off. Commentary pushed the fact that they knew it was still Rodney Mack and ask him to pose for a photo.

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Kerry Morton defeated Homicide to WIN the title

Morton won via pinfall after hitting Homicide with his own move, the Koji Cutter.

“Thrillbilly” Silas Mason defeated Odinson

NWA United States Tag Team Championship

The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) defeated The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce) to retain

NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Cyon (c) defeated Dak Draper to retain

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) (c) defeated Madi and Missa Kate to retain

Madi refused to tag Ella, turning on her for an inadvertent strike earlier in the match. Pretty Empowered immediately hit their finisher and got the pin.

EC3 defeated Thom Latimer via disqualification

EC3 took a thinly-veiled shot at Nick Aldis about complaining online, then dared Latimer to hit him. Latimer refused and EC3 said he only does it when he’s drunk. EC3 kept going and Latimer wouldn’t bite… until EC3 said Kamille would leave him after blowing up his marriage. Latimer attacked and put him in a crossface then shoved the referee after he called for a rope break. The referee disqualified Latimer, who eventually let go and looked dejected.

NWA World Tag Team Championship

La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) (c) (with Damián 666) defeated Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx) to retain

NWA World Women’s Championship

Kamille (c) defeated KiLynn King and Chelsea Green to retain

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch (c) and Matt Cardona to WIN the title

Tyrus celebrated with champagne in the ring, flanked by BLK Jeez and fellow champions Jordan Clearwater and Cyon

