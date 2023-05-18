NWA, MCW, CCW, Cauliflower Alley Club & Pro Wrestling Illustrated React To Superstar Billy Graham’s Passing

Several more pro wrestling promotions and publications / organizations have surfaced on social media today to react to the sad news regarding the passing of wrestling legend “Superstar” Billy Graham.

As noted, WWE and AEW commented on the news earlier today with statements acknowledging his passing.

Joining the list is the National Wrestling Alliance, MCW, Coastal Championship Wrestling, as well as the Cauliflower Alley Club and Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Check out reactionary tweets about “Superstar” Billy Graham’s passing from the NWA, MCW, CCW, CAC and PWI via the tweets embedded below courtesy of their respective official Twitter accounts.

Rest in peace to “The Superstar.”

“20 Years Too Soon.”

‘The NWA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Superstar Billy Graham; who singularly embodied a spirit that forever changed the sport and stood as a transcendental figure in all of media. Our condolences to all who loved and revered him.’ – @Billy pic.twitter.com/pUBFhEDy2C — NWA (@nwa) May 18, 2023

‘Superstar’ Billy Graham left a mark on professional wrestling that is still influencing the stars of today. He will forever be remembered as a one of kind. RIP Superstar pic.twitter.com/xYZItrxmzO — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) May 18, 2023

Rest In Peace, Superstar Billy Graham 💔 A true legend in Professional Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/VVVTWh1gBg — Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) May 18, 2023