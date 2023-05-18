NWA, MCW, CCW, Cauliflower Alley Club & Pro Wrestling Illustrated React To Superstar Billy Graham’s Passing

By
Matt Boone
-

Several more pro wrestling promotions and publications / organizations have surfaced on social media today to react to the sad news regarding the passing of wrestling legend “Superstar” Billy Graham.

As noted, WWE and AEW commented on the news earlier today with statements acknowledging his passing.

Joining the list is the National Wrestling Alliance, MCW, Coastal Championship Wrestling, as well as the Cauliflower Alley Club and Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Check out reactionary tweets about “Superstar” Billy Graham’s passing from the NWA, MCW, CCW, CAC and PWI via the tweets embedded below courtesy of their respective official Twitter accounts.

Rest in peace to “The Superstar.”

“20 Years Too Soon.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR