NWA Nuff Said Results – Febraury 11, 2023

The following results are from Saturday, February 11’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida, courtesy of Josiah Macdonald and F4WOnline.com. You can watch the complete pre-show below:

The first-ever NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view takes place Saturday from the sold-out Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida, with Tyrus gunning for his first-ever title defense as he battles former champion Matt Cardona.

Recent Impact World title challenger and NWA competitor Bully Ray will be on commentary for the match. Everyone else is banned from ringside.

NWA Women’s Champion Kamille will defend her title against Angelina Love in a no DQ match, NWA National Champion Cyon defends against Homicide, and NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton defends against Alex Taylor.

NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebelion defend against Blunt Force Trauma while NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered defend against The Renegade Twins.

The debuting Kevin Kiley (fka WWE’s Alex Riley) will face EC3, former NWA World Champion Trevor Murdoch battles Chris Adonis, and Thom Latimer challenges Fodder in a Singapore cane match to round out the main card.

Four matches will be part of the pre-show.

NWA Nuff Said Preshow

Unlike past preshows of NWA PPVs, this one started on time and not during the middle of a match. An improvement!

La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate

Kate and Rosa exchanged some technical wrestling to start, and the counters continued throughout the first few minutes of the match. Rosa powered up off the mat into an airplane spin on Kate that was followed with an elbow for a 2-count. Rosa went to the top ropes but was cut off by Kate. Kate blocked a strike and smashed Rosa Negra’s face into the turnbuckle. Rosa Negra dropped Kate and then hit a frog splash for the win.

Mims & Dak Draper defeated Jax Dane & Blake Troop (w/ Chris Silvio, Esq.)

Troop and Dane argued after the match but ended up leaving together. Given this was the first time we saw them teaming, I’m not sure why we would care about them arguing.

Dane and Troop attacked Mims and Draper from behind and immediately isolated Mims. Draper tagged in but missed a springboard back elbow, and then Dane popped the trunk and hit a lariat. For some reason this didn’t finish the match, and Dane went to a stretch and then a German suplex.

Troop tagged in and immediately started suplexing Draper. Draper showed some power against Troop, but it didn’t last long before Troop hit another suplex. Dane tagged in and Draper hit a German suplex. Mims tagged in and hit an awesome clothesline before dumping Dane to the floor. Silvio tried to get involved, but he accidentally hit Troop, leading to Draper being able to cradle Troop for the pin.

–May Valentine interviewed EC3, who claimed he was over. He was wrong. He also said he was bringing CYN to the NWA and he was going to help people around the industry recover their passion, or something like that, as he faces Kevin Kiley.

Odinson defeated Joe Alonzo

Odinson is very confusing as he has turned babyface, then heel, then babyface, then heel, and then babyface again in the last year, I think. I like Odinson, but his booking has been very inconsistent. Him and Alonzo had a good match here though.

On his way to the ring, Joe Alonzo challenged Tim Storm, who chuckled. Odinson hit a uranage right away and then dominated the next few minutes. Alonzo was able to get an attack in after pulling Odinson into the ring post, attacking the “crown jewels of Asgard” as Joe Galli put it. Alonzo worked over the knee, but Odinson used the purpose spray to hype himself up before hitting another uranage for a 2-count. Odinson dodged a lionsault and then hit a pounce before hitting the F10 for the win.

–Thrillbilly Silas was with May Valentine and claimed he was going to suck the air out of the arena when beating Kratos. You know, I think that may kill the fans. It will stop Kratos though. This was a perfect 80s style nonsense promo.

Natalia Markova & Mercurio defeated Jennacide & Max the Impaler (w/ Amy Rose)

This was fine. Not sure what the point is of introducing Amy Rose and then having her team lose, but this is the NWA where the booking rarely makes sense.

Father James Mitchell was noticeably missing from Max’s corner, but Amy Rose came out managing Max. Mercurio started the match with Jennacide and tried to romance her. It didn’t work. Jennacide then hit a neckbreaker type move on Markova before tagging out to Max. Markova and Mercurio struggled individually against Max, but were able to hit a few moves when they teamed up. Markova hit a running knee strike on Max, but Jennacide came in and hit a proto-plex. Mercurio yanked the hair of Jennacide in the corner before Markova hit a double armed DDT for the win.

–Magic Jake Dumas made his return from injury after the match to confront Mercurio and Markova. The crowd made no noise. Last I checked Dumas was a heel, so they’re setting up a heel vs. heel feud with CJ and Dumas against Markova and Mercurio. I can hear the old F4W No Buys anthem. Also, still waiting for Dumas to do a magic trick. He never has. Unless the injury was actually a disappearing act?

Main Show

Thom Latimer wasted no time at the start of the show, running down to the ring to confront Fodder.

Thom Latimer defeated Fodder in a Singapore Cane match

Well, the match delivered on the stipulation by having the kendo sticks used a lot.

Latimer sent fodder crashing into the steps at ringside before grabbing a kendo stick, but as he jumped off the top rope, Fodder hit Latimer in the stomach. Fodder broke a kendo stick over the back of Latimer. He violently beat Latimer down with it before continuing his assault to Latimer’s back in the corner with Irish whips. Fodder tried to hit Latimer with the kendo stick again, but Latimer caught it, then broke it over the back of Fodder before locking on the crossface with the kendo stick for the submission.

NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton (w/ Ricky Morton) defeated Alex Taylor (w/ Danny Dealz) to retain

Good match from Taylor and Morton. Morton is turning into a really solid worker, and Alex Taylor is quite underrated.

Taylor kept slowing the speed of Morton down every time Morton tried to pick up the pace. Eventually the ended up exchanging chops and forearms on the apron, ending with Alex Taylor taking an implant DDT on the apron. Danny Dealz exclaimed “He almost killed him! There is no way that is legal!” before grabbing the foot of Kerry Morton, which is not legal.

Alex Taylor did a suicide dive through the corner to the floor to nail Morton, who violently swore when Taylor drove him into the guardrail. Morton managed to hit a twisting neckbreaker back in the ring before doing a monkey flip. Danny Dealz tried to pull a garbage can out from under the ring, but Ricky Morton dropped him. Alex Taylor hit a cradle shock for a 2-count. Morton hit a running knee, the Kiss Her Goodbye, for a 2-count. Taylor hit a superkick on Morton before going for a fireman’s carry. Morton slipped out and hit a GTR for the pinfall.

Thrillbilly Silas (w/ Pollo Del Mar) defeated Kratos

This was a mean guy match, but the blood on Kratos was horrifying at the end. He was very badly busted open. I hope they have a doctor on hand to check him.

Kratos used hard strikes to rock Silas early in the match before hitting a back suplex on the apron. Kratos suplexed Silas across the ring, and mocked the crowd by clapping. The crowd clapped, showing they don’t realize he is a heel. Kratos ripped the turnbuckle pad off, which clued them in, so they booed. Kratos, a good worker.

Kratos took Silas’ head off with a lariat. The crowd started chanting for Silas soon thereafter, and Kratos tried to drive him face first into the exposed buckle, but he blocked it. Kratos kicked Silas’ leg out of his leg instead. Kratos missed a few elbow drops and Silas got a crazy look in his eyes and fired up before hitting a few punches and a running power slam.

Silas hit a lariat of his own that nearly dropped Kratos on his head. Silas hit a massive powerbomb on Kratos, which was very impressive. Kratos caught Silas on a crossbody attempt and lifted him into a brainbuster. That was incredible. Silas responded with a thrill ride, but Kratos kicked out. Kratos tried to send Silas into the exposed turnbuckle, but Kratos crashed face first into it and was busted open hard say. Silas then locked on a submission for ref stoppage. Silas then rubbed the blood on his face, which was disgusting.

–Angelina Love was with May Valentine and talked about how she wasn’t scared of Kamille and was going to end her reign.

The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) defeated Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) to win the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship

Paige continues to be awesome, throwing a forearm to drop Charlette Renegade off the apron before tagging out to Robyn. Charlette and Robyn were able to get the advantage on Envy for a bit, which caused her to flee to Paige and tag out. Paige took the advantage again, giving Envy time to recover and they got the heat on the twins.

Robyn tried to fight back, but Paige with respond with even harder forearms before locking on a sleeper. Charlette hit a fisherman’s suplex on Envy, but Paige broke it up with a senton. The Twins went for the Renegade’s Revenge, but Paige saved Envy again. Robyn pulled Paige from the ring, finally getting Envy alone, and Charlette rolled up Envy for the flash pinfall.

EC3 defeated Kevin Kiley Jr.

The best worker in this match was Kevin Kiley, and he struggled throughout. I don’t blame him, as he hasn’t been wrestling frequently for so long. I imagine he’ll be fine once he gets a few more matches under his belt to knock off the ring rust. I hope he is okay after that horrible crash to the floor.

EC3 was announced as being from “The Narrative in His Mind” and with his new nickname, The Overman, because he’s over, man. Gah. I cringed writing that. The announcers told us that Kevin Kiley received a call from EC3 and that is why he was here for this match. Kiley decided to come back, but looked a bit lost coming out, which may have been by design with EC3 saying he wanted to bring the best out of him.

This was Kiley’s first match in 6 years, and you could tell. Kiley hit two splashes in the corner before hitting a flying forearm, but as he charged the corner, EC3 hit a stun gun on the corner to drop Kiley. EC3 beat on him with plodding offence before locking on a camel clutch and yelling that no one wanted Kiley. EC3 kicked him in the gut and ran the ropes, but Kiley hit a few strikes and a neckbreaker before hitting a spinebuster.

EC3 rolled to the floor and Kiley tried to jump over the ropes to the floor on EC3, but his foot caught the ropes and he crashed face first to the floor. I hope he is okay, because that looked brutal. EC3 brought him into the ring and locked on the purpose (which is not to be confused with the purpose that Odinson sprays in his own face to hype himself up) for the submission.

NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) defeated Blunt Force Trauma (Damage & Carnage) (w/ ‘A Game’ Aron Stevens) via DQ

A terrible DQ finish in a poor match. La Rebelion looked good until the finish, and this team of Blunt Force Trauma is not over at all. Whatever they are doing with them and Stevens is obviously not working, but they persist.

Apparently Aron Stevens’ nickname is now ‘A Game.’ Not to be confused with The Game. Damage (Rodney Mack) beat on Bestia in the early parts of the match. Bestia countered a knee strike with a cradle, but Carnage (Marshe Rockett) kicked out. Mecha Wolf tagged in and hit a springboard crossbody on Damage. Mecha Wolf then hit a moonsault off the top rope onto both Damage and Carnage.

La Rebelion hit stereo enziguris before sending Carnage to the floor with some fast double team offence and suplexing Damage. Damage and Carnage both ended up on the floor and La Rebelion hit a series of dives onto both men. Aron Stevens had a conniption on the floor but ended up getting caught hitting Bestia with a loaded glove.

Chris Adonis defeated Trevor Murdoch

The recap of this match would seem to indicate otherwise, but this was actually a good match. This is the only time this comparison will happen, but Adonis worked this match like a babyface Randy Savage, selling and selling until the finish. Not bad at all.

Murdoch worked the arm of Adonis throughout the early parts of this match, attempting to limit the usage of the master lock. Every time Adonis tried to strike back, Murdoch would hit a hard clothesline to drop him. Murdoch hit a giant pop up spinebuster but did not go for the pin. He decided to go for the top rope bulldog, but Adonis caught him and put on the master lock and Murdoch passed out for the referee stoppage.

NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille defeated Angelina Love in a No DQ match to retain

Both women worked hard in this one, with the right finish. Love bumped like crazy for Kamille, and Kamille showed some great selling, which she doesn’t do often. She really has improved dramatically since she won the title and has really come into the role, being champion for nearly 2 years now.

Kamille didn’t wait for Love to finish her entrance before running in and attacking. Love, however, managed to drive Kamille into the ring post shoulder first and then into the ring post on the on outside again. Love sent Kamille into the ring steps and the guardrail. Love put Kamille in a crossface using Kamille’s own hair to complete the choke.

After a few more minutes of heat from Love, Kamille picked Love up into a torture rack and hit a torture rack bomb for the 2-count. Kamille set Angelina Love in the corner and put a garbage can against her face. Kamille then went coast to coast, hitting a dropkick into the can. This should be the finish, but Love kicked out after 2.

Kamille pulled a table out from under the ring and propped it up against the turnbuckle. Love threw the trash can into the arms of Kamille before hitting the Botox injection for a 2-count. Love tried to hit Kamille with the title belt, but Kamille ducked and hit a spear through the table on Love for the win.

–May Valentine was with Tyrus and BLK Jeez, and he cut a promo on “internet trolls” who mocked him, saying there were only 1500 of them, and that he had the support of millions of people that watch him. Of course, they watch him on Fox, and it has translated to nothing for the NWA other then making their fans upset.

NWA National Heavyweight Champion Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) defeated Homicide to retain

This went way too long given that both were heels. Homicide’s mild babyface turn part way through the match couldn’t save it, despite the work being really solid at a fundamental level. The crowd was dead though.

Austin Idol cut a promo about his own history in wrestling in Tampa, and that he really wanted to say he was happy to be back there, but he would be lying, because Tampa sucked. Idol called Tampa Bay a cesspool, saying it was polluted, and that he was glad to get out of there as early as he did. I laughed.

Unfortunately, as entertaining as that was, the crowd did not want to cheer Cyon after that. Homicide is a heel, Cyon is a heel, Austin Idol is a heel, and the promotion is a heel. There is no one to root for in this. The crowd, predictably, responded with silence. The fundamentals of booking really escape Mr. Corgan.

Cyon asked for a mic and said that Homicide should apologize to all the stuff he said to Austin Idol. Cyon claimed that the fans didn’t even know Homicide’s name. Homicide turned slightly babyface by cussing Idol out while in a chinlock. The fans sort of got into the match despite Homicide working the first half as a heel offering a few claps and cheers for Homicide.

Homicide hit a tornado DDT for a 2-count. Homicide then got claps for doing the 3 Amigos while yelling “This is for you Eddy Guerrero” and I guess Homicide is a babyface fully now. Homicide went for the frog splash, but Cyon cut him off and hit a superplex. Cyon hit a Death Valley Driver soon thereafter for the win.

–Bully Ray made his entrance for commentary and told the fans that he was happy to be back in Tampa, before going to the table. “I never go into business for myself, right Tim?” Storm agreed. Ray then paused as he was sitting down midway, looked at Storm, and then laughed.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona to retain

Goodness, this match sucked. Cardona tried his best, and even with all the smoke and mirrors there was nothing he could do to make this anything more then a negative star match.

Matt Cardona got a far bigger reaction of both boos and cheers than Tyrus. Tyrus was mildly booed with a few smatterings of cheers. Cardona was given a main event reaction. That should tell you who should be in this match and who shouldn’t. Tyrus did an arm drag and looked gassed.

Matt Cardona rolled to the outside and yelled at Bully Ray, claiming he was going to get involved. Tyrus headbutt Cardona, but made it so slowly back to the ring that Cardona kicked the middle ropes to low blow Tyrus. Cardona hit a dropkick to the knee of Tyrus and Tyrus went down and proceeded to stay there for the next few minutes as Cardona worked over the knee.

Cardona put on a figure four leglock. Tyrus tried to roll over. Tried being the key word. He got halfway and Cardona just let go. Cardona jumped off the middle ropes into Tyrus, who supposedly swatted him, but he just stood there and Cardona hit him and fell to the mat. Cardona dodged a corner charge and Tyrus walked into the corner. Cardona hit a the reboot on Tyrus 3 times.

Tyrus kicked out of a pinfall attempt. Cardona grabbed the NWA title and brought it back to the ring. This made no sense since Tyrus was basically dead on the mat. He went to hit Tyrus, but Tyrus somehow got to him first and went for a clothesline, but Cardona ducked and took out the referee. Tyrus hit an exploder and walking elbow but the referee was down.

Rorlando Freeman ran down and hit Tyrus with a chair. Tyrus no sold it, stood up, and hit an exploder on Freeman. Cardona hit Tyrus with a chair and the title belt for a 2-count. Cardona grabbed the referee and protested, and Tyrus charged the corner. Cardona moved and Tyrus crushed the referee. Mike Knox ran down and hit a crossbody on Tyrus.

Bully Ray stopped Knox from using the ring bell, and threw Knox into the ring steps. Tyrus slowly rose to his feet and put the Tongan death grip on Cardona, slamming him down for the pin.

–Bully Ray grabbed a mic after the match, and said that he respected Tyrus because he was champion, and decided to do the right thing. Bully Ray put him over as much as he could and said you had to respect him. A few of the fans chanted for Tyrus. Are they trying to turn him babyface? Oh no.

Tyrus thanked Bully Ray and said that no one in the locker would come out to help him, as they feared him. Yes, locker. Not locker room. That is what he said. Tyrus said he would give Bully Ray a title shot any time he wanted, but they are not friends. Oh no.