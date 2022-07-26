NWA Power Preview for Tonight (7/26/22)

Matches for tonight’s NWA Power series have been announced.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the official preview:

This week, it’s a special EmPowerrred edition of NWA Powerrr that will set the stage for the NWA Worlds Women’s Championship match at NWA 74!

We’ve got women’s exhibition action as Kaci Lennox goes one-on-one with one-half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Pretty Empowered’s Kenzie Paige!

It’s the NWA World Women’s Championship #1 contender’s match to determine who will challenge the NWA Women’s champion for the Burke at NWA 74 when the “Majesty of Muscle” KiLynn King battles “La Wera Loca” Taya Valkyrie!

The NWA World Tag Team Championships are on the line! Can the weirdness of the Dirty Sexy Boys, JTG & Dirty Dango, dethrone the powerhouse team of the Commonwealth Connection, Doug Williams and Harry Smith?

And in our EmPowerred Powerrr main event, who will be going into NWA 74 as the champion? We will find out as the NWA World Women’s Championship will be decided when Chelsea Green battles the reigning and defending champion “The Brickhouse” Kamille!