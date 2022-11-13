NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion

Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.

Here are some of the most popular Twitter comments:

Tyrus is the new NWA World Champion. No wonder Aldis gave his notice. You run OUT of a burning house, not into it. pic.twitter.com/5YiKKVsfoJ — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) November 13, 2022

Oof… NWA made Funkasaurus their world champion. Somebody call his momma. Was Tyrus really the best option? I mean, for God sake, you got Aron Stevens aka Damien Sandow! And you went with FUNK IS ON A ROLE? YOU IGNORAMUSES!! pic.twitter.com/iH6aD0Y5yV — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) November 13, 2022

No way! Tyrus is the NWA champ at the end of 2022?! Remove him being a right wing nutter or the allegations against him, but he’ll be 50 in February, isn’t a very dynamic wrestler and isn’t over in the slightest. What a strange move. Very tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/MEnqGlKCCq — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMcITR) November 13, 2022

TK can buy the rights for this title, put it on Serpentico and could feel more valuable than Tyrus having it. https://t.co/ml0sXnguzH — 🌟 Riho ALL ELITE enjoyer 🌟 (@EDGXR5) November 13, 2022

Billy Corgan is the most incompetent person in wrestling which in 2022 covers a lot of ground! How are you so delusional to diarrhea all those words out of your mouth about how there aren't enough women good enough for NWA when you just had fat 50 year old Tyrus main event a PPV. — Rasslin Uploader (Armstrong Alley on YouTube) (@KrisPLettuce) November 7, 2022

Billy Corgan really thinks Tyrus, who’s about as mobile as ‘89 Andre the Giant, has more legs as the heel NWA Champion than Matt Cardona. Sounds like his pumpkin is smashed right about now. — The Grim Razor 😎 (@RiepTide1999) November 13, 2022