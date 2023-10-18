NWA Signs Two Television Deals With The CW

NWA President/Owner Billy Corgan recently teased big news for his promotion that he bought in 2017, noting that he had signed two TV deals with a top 20 network.

Other information was not provided. Today, Haus of Wrestling revealed that the network is, in fact, The CW.

According to the report, while some details are being ironed out, an official announcement should be made “relatively soon.”

NWA Powerrr and a reality TV show about the NWA’s day-to-day, behind-the-scenes business are the two programs set to air on the network.

Corgan has long wanted to do a reality TV show and came close while running RESISTANCE Pro wrestling in Chicago when he signed a deal with A&E to produce one, but the network pulled the plug on reality show content, forcing them to abandon the project.

The show is currently in production and is expected to be completed soon. Powerrr will air before the reality show, but it is unknown whether it will be a one-hour or two-hour program.

It will not be live, as Powerrr will pre-tape episodes in blocks, as Impact Wrestling does for AXS TV.

This is a big deal for the promotion and provides wrestlers with another opportunity to work on a larger scale.