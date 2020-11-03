NWA Star Is Now A Free Agent

Former NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay announced on social media that she is now a free agent. Kay appeared regularly on the NWA Powerrr show but didn’t wrestle for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the NWA, Kay worked for Impact Wrestling as Sienna.

As of today, I am officially a free agent.

Thank you to the NWA for the opportunities, which included one of my favorite matches of my career.

I am open for indy bookings & appearances. Let’s get weird.

🖤 AK

— Allysin Kay (@Sienna) November 3, 2020