NWA Star Is Now A Free Agent

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay announced on social media that she is now a free agent. Kay appeared regularly on the NWA Powerrr show but didn’t wrestle for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the NWA, Kay worked for Impact Wrestling as Sienna.

