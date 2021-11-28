NWA Star Thom Latimer Celebrates Two Years Of Sobriety

Thom Latimer shared on social media that he is two years sober today after battling alcoholism.

He was fired from WWE in 2012 after a confrontation with a police officer then went to Impact Wrestling from 2014 to 2017. He wrote the following:

“Today, I celebrate 2 whole years sober!

I’ll keep this short, I do not want to come across as patronizing.

I am a private person, I don’t talk much about my problems publicly. This isn’t a ‘Hey, look at me.’

This post is to tell you, if you want to quit drinking you can, it IS possible. If it fu–ks up your life & the lives of everyone around you.

Yes, it’s time.

I never EVER thought I’d be sober, let alone two years straight. I presumed I would continue to bury my feelings, hate myself & blame everyone else for my fu–ks up, die early & angry.

If you or anyone else is struggling, be it booze or drugs or both. Know you CAN do it, YOU can take control. To the people who know people that are alcoholics. They want to quit. You cannot force them. But don’t turn your backs on them.”

Latimer is set to face Nick Aldis at NWA Hard Times 2 on December 4