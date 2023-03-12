NWA Surge USA Results – March 11, 2023

NWA Surge USA Results – March 11th, 2023



This week’s edition of Surge USA kicks off from the WEDU Studios in Tampa Bay, Fl. Kyle Davis, Danny Dealz and Candy are on commentary this week.

Opening Match

Tag Team Match

Pretty Empowered 2.0 (Ella Envy & Roxy) defeated Jacey and Ruthie Jay.



Tag Team Match

Real Drago and Chico Adams defeated Dirty South (Brian Brock & Devin Diaz).

Singles Match

Samantha Starr defeated WOAD in WOAD’s NWA debut match.

Main Event

Singles Match

Daisy Kill defeated Rush Freeman.



NWA USA episodes premiere every Saturday on Youtube at 12pm est.