NWA Television Champion Tyrus Offers High-Praise For Wrestling Legend Austin Idol

Tyrus recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the NWA Television Champion offered high praise for wrestling legend Austin Idol. He spoke about his fountain of experience and revealed his favorite traits.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how Austin Idol is a fountain of experience: “Austin Idol is the fountain of experience. The thing about him is that he’s always teaching. He has a great school, his teachings never stop. If he wasn’t a wrestler or in real estate, he would have been a good high school teacher. He always… he has a good way of explaining things and breaking them down and slowing them down for a lot of the young guys. I’m always learning something new.”

On one of his favorite traits of Idol: “One of the things that I like about him a lot is that he’ll ask you a question, not because he wants the answer, but he just wants to see where your mind is at. His experience is vast, he’s been there, he’s done it all. He’s been through bad time and good times in the business. He’s just a fountain of information if there ever was one. I don’t think I’ve had one TV taping where I haven’t gone to him and asked him something. It’s nice when you have that experience from a different time.”

Check out the complete Tyrus interview with The Miami Herald via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.