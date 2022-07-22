NWA To Introduce World Women’s Television Title, Possible Push Coming

The NWA World Women’s Television Title is coming soon.

According to PWInsider, the NWA will formally announce the championship on this week’s NWA Power. WWE Hall of Famer and co-managing director of the NWA USA event Madusa will make the announcement.

NWA owner Billy Corgan and longtime belt maker Dave Millican are currently creating the NWA World Women’s TV Title.

The belt’s introduction into the NWA’s storylines is still undecided, but it might happen as soon as the NWA 74 pay-per-view in late August.

There have been rumors that Allysin Kay, who is already a former NWA World Women’s Champion and a former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion, may hold the new championship to push her.

Currently, Tyrus holds the men’s NWA World Television Championship, which has a Lucky 7 rule that allows the defending champion to give up the title in exchange for a shot at the NWA World Heavyweight Championship after seven successful title defenses. Tyrus will face off against Trevor Murdoch, the current world champion, at NWA 74. The women’s TV title is probably going to follow the same rule, but that hasn’t been confirmed.