NWA USA Preview for Today (9/17/22)

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the bouts that will take place during the current episode of their NWA USA series.

At noon Eastern Time, NWA Power will be broadcast on FITE and YouTube. Here are the matches for the episode:

National Title Tournament Qualifying Match

Former NWA National Heavyweight Champion Mayweather vs. Thrillbilly Silas

National Title Tournament Qualifying Match

“The Masterpiece” Chris Adonis vs.”The Ageless One” Caprice Coleman

“The Future Legend” Kerry Morton vs. AJ Cazana

We’ll also be hearing from Magic Jake Dumas & CJ, NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille, and NWA President William Patrick Corgan.